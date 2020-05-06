Clara Elizabeth "Libby" Jenkins, 92, of Stephens City, VA passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence.
Services for Mrs. Jenkins will be conducted privately.
Libby was born on September 24, 1927 a daughter of the late Albert Moody and Neva Birdie Dovell Dyke. She graduated from Warren County High School in 1945 and worked for a brief time at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Libby taught sewing for a while, worked in banking as a loan officer, then for the Fairfax County Public Schools and worked as a bookkeeper. Libby was the owner of Party Supplies Unlimited in Winchester for 23 years. She was the wife of the late Lyle Randolph "Randy" Jenkins, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister Catherine Derr.
Survivors include her daughter Karen Dodson of Stephens City, VA; her grandchildren Amy E. Miller (Justin) of Stephens City, VA and David B. Dodson (Lori) of Georgetown, TX; her great-grandchildren Zoe Dodson, Michael Dodson and baby girl on the way as her granddaughter Amy is expecting. Libby is also survived by numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made in memory of Libby to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.