Clarence Dudley "C.D." Noakes Jr., 86, of Front Royal, VA, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester surrounded by friends and family.
He retired from Stonebridge Farms of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Martha Boyd Noakes. and his second wife, Phyllis Stickle Noakes.
He is survived by his long time companion and friend, Audrey Veno; three sons, Robert Boyd Jr., C. Dudley Noakes III, and Daniel Noakes; and two daughters, Ladema Santmyers and Paige Stotler. He is also survived by one brother, four sisters, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Rockland Cemetery in Front Royal, VA with Pastor John Stetzl officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Mark Merchant Jr., Ethan Noakes, Jared Noakes, and Zackary Noakes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
