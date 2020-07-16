1/1
Clarence George "Crow" Grady Sr.
1934 - 2020
Clarence George "Crow" Grady, Sr., 86, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

Mr. Grady was born in 1934 in Hot Springs, VA, son of the late Mary and Forrest Grady, Sr. He was owner/operator of a paving company. Mr. Grady loved hunting, enjoyed tinkering on vehicles, and in his younger years loved to play baseball, coaching Little League Baseball in Warren County. He was known to enjoy a sip or two of moonshine. Mr. Grady loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He was a member of Anchor Outreach Pentecostal Church.

He married Deanna Cameron on January 27, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD.

Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Donna Livermore of Stephens City, VA; sons, Clarence G. Grady, Jr. of Winchester, VA, Carl R. Grady of SC, Christopher M. Grady of Johnson City, TN; special adopted great grandson, Michael Grady; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren; sisters, Flossie Tevault of Strasburg, VA, Alice Edmonds and Mary Ann Himelright both of Stephens City, VA, Donna Jill Hillyard of Strasburg, VA; brothers, Dewey Grady, Sr. of Toms Brook, VA, Albert Grady of White Post, VA, Danny Grady of Front Royal, VA, and Ervin Grady, Sr. of Shenandoah County, VA.

Mr. Grady was preceded in death by a son, Clifford Guy Grady; sisters, Stella Chetlett and Peggy DeHaven; brothers, Forrest, Delmar, and James Grady.

A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. with Reverend Albert Henry Stanley officiating.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
