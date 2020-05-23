Clarissa Jane (Chris) Crawford, 80, of Woodstock, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Chris was born on July 13, 1939 at Olney, Maryland, the daughter of the late Eben Hackett and Gladys Hawkins Unglesbee.
She was a real estate broker and owner of Century 21- Chris Crawford Real Estate. Chris was a member of the First Baptist Church, Woodstock, a religious columnist with the Shenandoah Herald, a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Houston Crawford; a son, Chip Crawford and wife, Debby of Woodstock; two daughters, Cathie Rollison and husband, George of Waterford and Lori Coe and companion, Jimmy Copenhaver, Sr. of St. Luke; a sister, Denise Blasewitz of Hagerstown, Maryland; a brother, Bill Unglesbee and companion, Jocee Ramos, Sherman Oaks, California; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Massanutten Cemetery, Woodstock, with Mr. Chip Crawford officiating.
Online condolences can be made at http://www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowanás Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 23, 2020.