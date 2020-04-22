

Claude Arthur (Joe) Whetzel, 76, of New Market passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.



He was born at the same home in New Market on June 29, 1943 and was a son of the late Charles Alden and Mary Isabel Cave Whetzel.



Joe worked at Aileen, Inc. in Edinburg and retired from Franwood Farms at New Market.



On January 17, 1964 he married the love of his life, Linda Specht Whetzel, who passed away on March 7, 2018.



Joe is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Barrick and her husband, Mike and Laurie Gray and her husband, Frankie; two grandchildren, Kyle Kennedy and his wife, Chante and Alicia Bare; three great grandchildren, Jade, Sariah and Aldon; two brothers, Bobby Whetzel and wife, Diann and and youngest brother and best friend, Augie Whetzel and wife, Marie.



At Joe's request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.



Memorial contributions may be made to .



Cremation arrangements by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.