Claude Franklin Jones, age 98, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020. Born September 28, 1921 in Rappahanock County, VA, he was the son of the late Robert and Francis Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Willis Jones, brothers Russell and Dan, sisters, Florence (Flossie) Jones and Laura (Dollie) Rickard, and granddaughter Deanna Jones Mathews.
A WWII veteran, Claude served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1942-46 as a radar and electronics engineer. The next 50 years involved a career in broadcast radio, including co-founding two radio stations. He was inducted in the WV Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2011.
Claude was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, photography and enjoying God's creation. He believed strongly in serving the community as a member of various civic organizations, including past president of Lewisburg Rotary Club, Past District Rotary Governor, and as a board member of numerous community organizations. He had a passion for music, singing in the Men of Greenbrier Chorus, church choir, and a student member of the Optimist ukulele group. He was a faithful member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church, loved his family and friends, and demonstrated how to love and serve others while embracing a full life.
Claude is survived by sons; Brian and his wife Maria of Villa Rica, GA and Kyle and his wife Jacque of Lewisburg, WV, grandchildren; Claudia (Rusty) Simmons, Andrea (Todd) Pope, Nathaniel (Candace) Jones, Matthew (Maria) Jones and Sarah Jones, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Claude was blessed the past couple of years with loving caregivers Juanita Hamrick, Linda Reynolds and Ruth Anne Stone.
A service of celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 30, 2020