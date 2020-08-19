1/
Claude Thomas Sine
1935 - 2020
Claude Thomas Sine, 85, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Envoy of Staunton.

A funeral service for Mr. Sine will be conducted at 11:00 Saturday, August, 22, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery.

Mr. Sine was born in Frederick County, VA on March 2, 1935, a son of the late Raymond and Alberta Lowery Sine.

He was a member of the Mt. View United Methodist Church in Mountain Falls and a retired truck driver with Devlin Lumber Company in Rockville, Maryland.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings Roy Sine and Dorothy Connelly.

Survivors include his siblings Ernestine Riley of Winchester, VA, June Smith of Stephens City, VA and Johnny Sine of Mountain Falls, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are welcomed at Stover Funeral Home during regular business hours to visit and sign the register book.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Sine.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
