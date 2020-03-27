Claudette Kay Ritenour passed away March 25, 2020 at Pine Meadow Adult Care of Woodstock.
Claudette was born February 14, 1934 in Edinburg, VA, the daughter of Genevieve Grandstaff Coyne.
She was a long-standing member of the United Methodist Church where she participated in supporting the youth group programs. She and her husband "Buddy" often took church youth on many bowling, camping, hiking, and skating events. She retired as a salesclerk from Ben Franklin store.
Claudette is survived by daughters Connie Hockman (Rick) and Rhonda Jones of Edinburg. Grandsons, Travis Yonts (Amanda), Justin Yonts, Brian Johnson (Megan) of Edinburg. Great-grandchildren Colton Yonts, Morgan Yonts, Wyatt Johnson and step great grandchild Emily Burner. Brother Richard Coyne; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl (Buddy) Ritenour, Jr., brothers Thomas Coyne, Robert Coyne; grandson Christopher Johnson and son-in-law Bobby Jones.
Claudette loved camping, hiking, and fishing while doing it best with her grandsons.
Special thank you to Pine Meadow and Blue Ridge Hospice staff for their compassionate care.
Funeral Service will be private at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock with Reverend Hoskins officiating. Friends may view and sign the guest book from 11-5 on Friday at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Donations in Claudette's name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Forever in our hearts…..
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 27, 2020