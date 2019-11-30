

Clemence Virginia "Sis" Bruce, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.



A funeral service will take place on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 P.M. at the Front Royal United Methodist Church in Front Royal with Rev. Terry Clark officiating. The family will be receiving guests one hour prior to the start of the service. The burial will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Clemence was born in Shenandoah County on March 22, 1925 to the late Edwin and MaryBell Tamkin. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bruce; and her siblings, Fleta Tamkin Boyer, Mazie Tamkin Cullers, Leroy Tamkin, Paul Tamkin and Fay Tamkin Coates.



Clemence was a hard worker as she spent 42 years working as a lab technician at Avtex Fibers.

Surviving Clemence are her 13 nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Martin Cullers, Wayne Cullers, Edwin Tamkin, Gerald Boyer, Kevin Boyer and Troy Tamkin.



Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Clemence Bruce to the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Jennifer Garnet for caring for Clemence during her time at Commonwealth Senior Living.

