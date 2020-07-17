1/
Clessie Helnia Mumaw
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Clessie Helnia Mumaw, 76, of Staunton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Born October 12, 1943, in Lexington, a daughter of the late Leonard Edward Hostetter and Pearl Smith Hostetter.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mumaw and two sisters.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Bowman Apple Products.

Surviving are her children; Bobby Dale Wilfong, Jr. and James Allen Wilfong, both of Mt. Jackson, three sisters; Peggy Humphries, of Staunton, Diane Sue Riley, of Lexington and Isabelle Southers, of Richmond, brothers; Glenn Hostetter and Estel Hostetter, both of Lexington, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
R.I.P. Clessie you were a wonderful woman.Your Grandson Scottie will miss you.He Loved you DEEPLY.
Brenda
Friend
