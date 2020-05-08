Cletus Eugene Ritenour
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cletus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cletus Eugene Ritenour, 84, of Edinburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.

Cletus was born on April 1, 1936 in York, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Fred Ritenour and Lena Ritenour.

He was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Cletus was preceded in death by his wife, Ashley Lutz Ritenour.

He is survived by two sons, Steven Ritenour and Fred Ritenour.

Services will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John clem
Friend
May 8, 2020
e now have another Angel and Veteran looking over us. RIP Comrade Yogi.
VFW 2447
Friend
May 8, 2020
ay God Bless you and your family at this time of sorrow. We have lost a great man and he will be sadly missed. RIP Yogi
FRANK BONNIE
Friend
May 8, 2020
Cletus was the man i went too for advice, and just too talk, I will miss him immensely. Good by cousin hope the journey you are on now is a good one.
CLARENCE RUSH
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved