

Cletus Eugene Ritenour, 84, of Edinburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.



Cletus was born on April 1, 1936 in York, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Fred Ritenour and Lena Ritenour.



He was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.



Cletus was preceded in death by his wife, Ashley Lutz Ritenour.



He is survived by two sons, Steven Ritenour and Fred Ritenour.



Services will be private.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Virginia.

