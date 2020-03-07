Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cletus Rodney Lindamood Jr.. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Cletus Rodney Lindamood, Jr., 91, of Edinburg passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. Pastors Jack Tucker and Doug Gochenour will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Cletus was born August 22, 1928 in Mount Jackson, Virginia, the son of the late Cletus Rodney Lindamood, Sr. and Bertha Ellen Collins Lindamood. He was a graduate of Triplett High School class of 1947 and an army veteran. He formerly worked at Bowman Brothers, the Edinburg Mill, and retired from VDOT Toms Brook Headquarters in 1993. After retirement, he worked part time at Valley Fertilizer Company and VDOT Edinburg Headquarters and enjoyed farming. He was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, where he served as treasurer, board member, deacon, trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and treasurer of Pleasant View Memorial Garden. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Catherine Haun, Dorothy Sager and Betty Dinges and four brothers, Derwood, Sam, Morgan and Troy Lindamood.



He is survived by his wife, Lodema Catherine Gochenour Lindamood; two daughters, Carolyn Ann Lindamood Haines and husband Charles A. of Edinburg and Lodema Beth Lindamood and friend Phil; brother, Douglas Lindamood of Horse Pasture, VA. and granddaughter, Amanda Haines McGuire and husband Kirk of St. Louis, Michigan.



Pallbearers will be Tesso Mbata, Andrew Funkhouser, Allen Gochenour, Jerry Copp.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 4197 Conicville Road, Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.



Cletus loved spending time with his family. He loved his church and couldn't wait to get to services on Sunday and see his church family. He loved to sing with his brothers and sisters with his beautiful bass voice. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



