CMS Clifford (Carl) Crider, 90, of Mount Jackson passed away peacefully "at his other home" in Winchester, VA on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Clifford was born on September 17, 1929 in Peru, West Virginia, the son of the late Arthur and Edith Crider.
He served his country by serving in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sargent with twenty-two years of service. He entered the Air Force in 1948 and after tech school in data processing, he was stationed in Germany for nine years and nine months where he learned to bowl and became a member of the American Bowling Congress and bowled a perfect game in Oswitz, Germany. Clifford also served in Garmiach, Germany, Wiesbaden, Germany and Nagoya, Japan.
After retirement from the Air Force Clifford moved to Virginia from Texas and joined in an adventure with his nephew, Robert Richie and opened a hunting and fishing store in Broadway, VA, the Broadway Sports center was born. After retirement from the store, he enjoyed sitting on his deck in the sun, visiting with family and friends. He was a member of the Dunkard Brethren Church in Peru, West Virginia, attended the Mt. Clifton United Methodist Church, and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Germany.
Clifford was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Carolyn Crider of Mount Jackson, whom he met and was married on December 25, 1985; and a daughter, Lesia Jones of Winchester; two sisters and two brothers in law; a special nephew, and other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service where a service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Early and Pastor Darlene Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Jackson Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 1, 2019