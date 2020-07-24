Clifford E. Edwards, 73, a resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Edwards will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Stover Funeral Home with Bill Bayliss officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Edwards, a loving husband and father, was born in Pound, VA on January 13, 1947 a son of the late Hassel Cowan and Norma Irene Stallard Edwards. Mr. Edwards worked as an auto mechanic specializing in Volkswagen. He also worked for Ryder Trucks and as a small engine repairman with Rudolph Small Engine in Star Tannery, VA and was a member of the Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Bobby Edwards, Lois Reynolds, Louise Reynolds, and Anita Fisher.
Survivors include his wife Peggy Ann Strawderman Edwards of Strasburg, VA; his children Timothy Clifford Edwards of St. Petersburg, FL, Steven Scott Edwards of Mt. Jackson, VA and Monica Ann Edwards Hayes of Mt. Airy, GA; his grandchildren Hunter Eli Harden, Jericho Hassel Edwards and Adelais Telle; his brother Larry Edwards of Springfield, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Edwards.