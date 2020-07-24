1/1
Clifford E. Edwards
1947 - 2020
Clifford E. Edwards, 73, a resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

A celebration of life service for Mr. Edwards will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Stover Funeral Home with Bill Bayliss officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Edwards, a loving husband and father, was born in Pound, VA on January 13, 1947 a son of the late Hassel Cowan and Norma Irene Stallard Edwards. Mr. Edwards worked as an auto mechanic specializing in Volkswagen. He also worked for Ryder Trucks and as a small engine repairman with Rudolph Small Engine in Star Tannery, VA and was a member of the Moose Lodge.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Bobby Edwards, Lois Reynolds, Louise Reynolds, and Anita Fisher.

Survivors include his wife Peggy Ann Strawderman Edwards of Strasburg, VA; his children Timothy Clifford Edwards of St. Petersburg, FL, Steven Scott Edwards of Mt. Jackson, VA and Monica Ann Edwards Hayes of Mt. Airy, GA; his grandchildren Hunter Eli Harden, Jericho Hassel Edwards and Adelais Telle; his brother Larry Edwards of Springfield, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Edwards.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
July 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Julie Frantz
July 24, 2020
May you rest easy now. My sincere condolences to the family.
Julie Frantz
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace my brother. You have been the best friend a man could ask for. Your friendship to me and many others was always given with nothing ask for in return. Now that you are in Gods hands, l hurt and I will miss you but my reward was having you in my life for so many years. Peggy and family I have been lucky enough to see the love of your family for each other and it will carry you through these hard times. Judy and I are sorry for your loss as well as ours. We will be there for you and any of the kids if you need us. He was a special person.
Larry Greer
Friend
