Rest In Peace my brother. You have been the best friend a man could ask for. Your friendship to me and many others was always given with nothing ask for in return. Now that you are in Gods hands, l hurt and I will miss you but my reward was having you in my life for so many years. Peggy and family I have been lucky enough to see the love of your family for each other and it will carry you through these hard times. Judy and I are sorry for your loss as well as ours. We will be there for you and any of the kids if you need us. He was a special person.



Larry Greer

Friend