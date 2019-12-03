Northern Virginia Daily

Clinton Shawn Braithwaite (1981 - 2019)
Obituary
Clinton Shawn Braithwaite, 38 of Edinburg passed away November 26, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastor Phil Hunt will officiate.

Clinton was born in Woodstock on May 8, 1981. He is the son of Robert S. Braithwaite, Jane Johnson and Stepmother Connie Clarke.
He is also survived by a daughter, Sydney Jean Braithwaite; a sister, Sherri Lynn Braithwaite and a half-brother, Charlie Good.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 3, 2019
