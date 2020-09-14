

Clyde Calvin "Tim" Dellinger passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg, VA, Pastor Wayne Racey will officiate.



Tim was born on October 24, 1924 in Maurertown, VA, the son of the late Charles Cecil Dellinger and Nellie V. Will Dellinger.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Gyneth Genevieve "Genny' Dellinger, daughter Sandra Lee Munch, brother Dwight Dellinger and Sister Florine Miller.



Tim is survived by a daughter Deborah Irene Dellinger and husband Steve Parsons of Fort Valley: Four Grandchildren; Steve May (Theresa), Wendy Rigsby (Charles Gray), Trent May (Gail) and Tom Parsons; 8 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.



Everyone who knew Tim knew he loved God, his family, his church family and his independence! He was raised on a farm, became a carpenter, a concrete finisher and co-owned the Edinburg Gulf for many years. Tim loved to fish and garden with his late wife Genny and to sit at twilight and watch the rabbits, squirrels and other animals play around his home. Our "Papa" will be missed by many but is now reunited with his beloved wife, his oldest daughter and his Lord. Go in peace, Sweet man; you have glorified the Lord with your life. We will forever miss the twinkle in your eye.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his name to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

