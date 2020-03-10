Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Hunt. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Clyde Hunt, 62, of Edinburg passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.



Clyde was born October 17, 1957. He was the son of the late Arden and Ruth McClanahan Hunt.



Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hunt and 3 siblings, Margaret May, Becky Hunt and Arnold Hunt.



Clyde is survived by his son, Cory Ray Reames Hunt and wife Kayla; a daughter, Brandy Payne and husband Troy; 4 grandchildren, Jessie and Mary Payne, Melody and Anya Hunt and 5 brothers, Gordon and wife Janet, Larry and wife Connie, and Mickey, Edward and Steve Hunt.



Clyde was a natural athlete he could play any sport he tried exceptionally well. He had a wonderful singing voice that his family and anyone who knew him remembers songs he used to sing. He was a wise teacher and protector and provider to his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved the simple pleasures of life and lived for his children and grandchildren. He loved his wife with all his heart and is now in Heaven with her after they bravely fought serious chronic health issues. He will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.



Clyde loved his Pittsburgh Steelers. The family has asked if you could show your support by wearing the colors of the team, black and yellow. Also, he loved to be comfortable so please dress as such.



Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020

