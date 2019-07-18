Clyde Walter Matthews, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away unexpectedly with his wife and three girls by his side at Mary Washington Hospital Monday, July 15, 2019.
Clyde was born November 3, 1935 in Warrenton to the late William Rice Matthews and Ruth Lillian Grubbs.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou; his sister, Sue Bonnett of Winchester; his children, Louise Matthews Gentry of Indian Rocks Beach, FL, Sue Reynolds (Brian) of Alexandria, and Laura "LR" Stitt (Bruce) of Fredericksburg; his five grandchildren he was truly proud of and spoke of often, Bo Gentry of Los Angeles, CA, Jordan Reynolds of Fredericksburg, JC Reynolds of Alexandria, Martha Stitt of Fredericksburg, and Christopher Stitt of Fredericksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clyde is predeceased by his brother, William Rice Matthews Jr.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Per Clyde's handwritten wish of "no flowers" and to honor Clyde's true "community servant" spirit, please make donations to one of the following: Interfaith Community Council, c/o Ron Henderson, P.O. Box 1336 Fredericksburg, VA 22402-1336, please designate donations for "School Dressing Days"; or St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401, memo line: Rectors discretionary fund.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 18, 2019