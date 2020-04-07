Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde William "Bill" Emmart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Clyde William Emmart, Jr. ("Bill"), 88, of Fort Myers, Florida; formerly Woodstock, Virginia, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home.



Bill was born April 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C. at Georgetown Hospital. He was the son of Clyde William Emmart, Sr. and Ellen (Ellis) Lichliter Emmart.



Bill worked at his father's Sunoco Service Station after school as he was growing up. His first love was cars. From very young, Bill could disassemble a car and re-assemble it completely. After high school graduation he attended Strayer's Business College, where he majored in Business. He then joined the



In 1953 Bill married Jacqueline Arbogast. He precedes his beloved wife in death, after 67 years of marriage.



Bill was a member of: Chillum Lions Club, Hyattsville, Maryland;, Scottish Rite, Washington, D.C., ; Boumi Shrine Temple, Baltimore, Maryland; Collington Lodge No. 230, Bowie, Maryland; American Legion, Greenbelt, Maryland and Odenton Chapter No. 29, O.E.S., Odenton, Maryland as well as the DAV. He was an active member of Cheverly United Methodist Church in Cheverly, Maryland until he moved to Woodstock, Virginia. He was a member and an avid golfer at the Country Club of Woodmore in Maryland until he moved to Woodstock and then he played at Shenvalee in New Market, VA.



Bill is survived by his wife Jaqueline; son, Roger Allan Emmart and wife, Kathy of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughters, Peggy Sue Emmart and partner, Vickie Hill of Naples, Florida; and Linda Lea Weiss of Annapolis, Maryland. He also leaves three wonderful grandchildren, Lisa Marie Morris of North Beach, Maryland; Michael Joseph Emmart and wife Kara of Sterling, Virginia; and Jacqueline Annette Emmart of Winthorp, Massachusetts. And four dear great grandchildren; Christina Marie Morris, Savannah Lea Morris, Madeleine Leialoha Luika Emmart and Branden Wayne Morris.



Bill is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Mallory Rosette and husband Kenneth of Cordova, Maryland and brother, John David Emmart and wife, Patty of Rolla, Missouri.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.



Donations may be made to:

Doug Jacobson

Residents Fund, Inc.

P.O. Box 380771

Port Charlotte, FL

33938

Or

Woodstock United

Methodist Church

156 South Muhlenberg St.

Clyde William Emmart, Jr. ("Bill"), 88, of Fort Myers, Florida; formerly Woodstock, Virginia, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Nursing Home.Bill was born April 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C. at Georgetown Hospital. He was the son of Clyde William Emmart, Sr. and Ellen (Ellis) Lichliter Emmart.Bill worked at his father's Sunoco Service Station after school as he was growing up. His first love was cars. From very young, Bill could disassemble a car and re-assemble it completely. After high school graduation he attended Strayer's Business College, where he majored in Business. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1951 to 1953. After he returned home, he opened his own business - Safety Check Inc., an auto repair shop and Napa Auto Parts store. He later opened his second location. He operated and managed his businesses guided by his strong sense of ethics and family.In 1953 Bill married Jacqueline Arbogast. He precedes his beloved wife in death, after 67 years of marriage.Bill was a member of: Chillum Lions Club, Hyattsville, Maryland;, Scottish Rite, Washington, D.C., ; Boumi Shrine Temple, Baltimore, Maryland; Collington Lodge No. 230, Bowie, Maryland; American Legion, Greenbelt, Maryland and Odenton Chapter No. 29, O.E.S., Odenton, Maryland as well as the DAV. He was an active member of Cheverly United Methodist Church in Cheverly, Maryland until he moved to Woodstock, Virginia. He was a member and an avid golfer at the Country Club of Woodmore in Maryland until he moved to Woodstock and then he played at Shenvalee in New Market, VA.Bill is survived by his wife Jaqueline; son, Roger Allan Emmart and wife, Kathy of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughters, Peggy Sue Emmart and partner, Vickie Hill of Naples, Florida; and Linda Lea Weiss of Annapolis, Maryland. He also leaves three wonderful grandchildren, Lisa Marie Morris of North Beach, Maryland; Michael Joseph Emmart and wife Kara of Sterling, Virginia; and Jacqueline Annette Emmart of Winthorp, Massachusetts. And four dear great grandchildren; Christina Marie Morris, Savannah Lea Morris, Madeleine Leialoha Luika Emmart and Branden Wayne Morris.Bill is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Mallory Rosette and husband Kenneth of Cordova, Maryland and brother, John David Emmart and wife, Patty of Rolla, Missouri.Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.Donations may be made to:Doug JacobsonResidents Fund, Inc.P.O. Box 380771Port Charlotte, FL33938 www.dougjacobsonresidentsfund.com OrWoodstock UnitedMethodist Church156 South Muhlenberg St.Woodstock, VA 22664 Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 7, 2020

