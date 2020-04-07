Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen (Rudacille) Bass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Colleen Rudacille Bass went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020.



Colleen was born in Browntown, Virginia, daughter of Ernest Philip Rudacille and Ethel Duke Rudacille. She grew up in Bentonville and graduated from Warren County High School in 1949. In 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, USAF Retired MSGT Charles Henry Bass, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1993. Colleen was a longtime resident of San Antonio, Texas. She worked as a Librarian for Royalgate Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas. She played the piano for Valley Hi Baptist Church.



Colleen and Charles had 3 daughters, Diana Charleen Baggett, who preceded her in death in 2006, Connie Sue Bass and Janet Bass Colvin, all of Beaumont, Texas. She was a Grandmother to Jennifer Colvin Hinson, Hillary Colvin Midkiff, Kimber Sweat, Cameron Nicole Baggett and Lindsay Alan Bass, who also preceded her in death in 2003. Colleen was Great Grandmother to Kaylee Madison Hinson, Benjamin Lucas Hinson, Jacob Asher Hinson, Jolie Faye Cravy, Lily Rae Midkiff and Roe'mio Charles Bass.



Colleen had homes in San Antonio, Texas and in Bentonville, Virginia. She loved traveling back and forth to see her family. She lived a beautiful life and was always an excellent example of kindness and love. Colleen will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with her beloved Charles. There will be no funeral service. Instead we will have a celebration of her life with family and friends in Bentonville, Virginia at a later date.

