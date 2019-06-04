Command Sgt. Major James William Bill" Oden, U.S. Army Ret., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Terry Clark officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, Virginia.
Command Sgt. Major Oden was born May 10, 1929 in Happy Creek, Virginia, son of the late Emmett Lee Oden and Elizabeth Allie Licklider Oden.
He was the youngest Command Sgt. Major at that time serving in the United States Army for 33 years serving two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea, and many tours in Germany.
Following retirement, Bill worked for NSA for 14 years.
He was a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Bill was married to the love of his life, Betty Jean Heflin Oden, for 65 years before her passing in 2016.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving are a son. William Gavin Oden of Front Royal; nieces and great nieces Gwendolyn Rae Oden, Lisa Laing, Wanda Oden, Heather Kirby, Dana Grove, Kari Little, Kara Grove, Callie Dove, Caitlin Dove, Beth Sheaffer, Kelsey Oden Rasmussen, Kaydee Oden and Kaysea Oden; nephews and great nephews. Emmett Oden, Dale Oden, and Jesse Dove; and brother-in-law, James Heflin.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hough, James Heflin, JR Kirby, and Jesse Dove.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Lippert, Eddie Morrison, Donnie Atwood, and Don Bowman.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a military .
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 4, 2019