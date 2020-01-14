Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lou Smart. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Send Flowers Obituary



Connie Lou Smart (nee Rotz) passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 63.



Connie was born in 1956 in Winchester, VA, to the late Carl and Margaret "Marty" Rotz. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1975 and received her Associates in Business from Lord Fairfax Community College in 1977. Connie lived in Stephens City, Virginia where she raised her two children. Connie worked as a sales manager and partner for Royal United, selling industrial pollution control components until her retirement in December 2018.



Connie had a passion for food and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Over the years, Connie traveled the world including Italy, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Africa. She also enjoyed music and was a frequent member of the Arts Chorale of Winchester. Connie loved to play cards with her family. Connie was known for her quick wit, sense of humor, tireless work ethic, and caring nature.

Connie is survived by her son, Alex L. Smart and his wife Claire, son, Timothy J. Smart, brother, Steven J. Rotz and his wife Gilda, brother, John S. Rotz, and the father of her children, Andrew G. Smart.



A short service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Omps Reception Center. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.



