1/
Connie Neal Drummond
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie Neal Drummond, 73, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.

A graveside service for Mrs. Drummond will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020.

Mrs. Drummond was born on November 22, 1946 a daughter of the late Clyde Gorman and Matie Anna Snarr Neal. She was the wife of the late Lewis William Drummond, Sr.

Survivors include her son Lewis William Drummond, Jr. of Woodstock, VA and one brother Gary Neal (Opal) of Front Royal, VA.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Drummond.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved