Connie Neal Drummond, 73, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mrs. Drummond will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020.
Mrs. Drummond was born on November 22, 1946 a daughter of the late Clyde Gorman and Matie Anna Snarr Neal. She was the wife of the late Lewis William Drummond, Sr.
Survivors include her son Lewis William Drummond, Jr. of Woodstock, VA and one brother Gary Neal (Opal) of Front Royal, VA.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Drummond.