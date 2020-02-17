Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Renee Hodgson. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel Send Flowers Obituary



Connie Renee Hodgson, 55, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.



Connie was born in 1964 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Shelby Clowser Hodgson and the late Robert Hodgson, Sr. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1982 and earned a Master's degree from Shenandoah University. Connie always had an interest in the medical field. Initially, she was a Respiratory Therapist and then became a Nurse Practitioner, working at Capon Bridge Family Practice and Virginia Integrative Medical. She thrived on taking care of anybody and everybody. Connie was strongly devoted to her family and was an animal lover. She was a member of Zion Christian Church in Maurertown, VA.



Surviving with her mother, Shelby, is her companion, Scott Clark; daughters, Robyn Bauserman Bonilla (Jeovanni) of Strasburg, VA, Kate Bauserman Dellinger (Joshua) of New York City, NY, and Courtney Bauserman-Villa (Michael) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Adalyn Bauserman of Orlando, FL and Lucas Bonilla of Strasburg, VA; brothers, Rob Hodgson (Debra) and Randy Hodgson (Karen) both of Sarasota, FL; her "second" mom, Peggy Partlow of Winchester, VA; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her precious canine companions, Pete, Lucy, Ray and her feline companion, Tiger.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.



A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Sharon Waters officiating. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to American Diabetes Association Research Foundation, attn: Individual Giving Dept. 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311 or SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, VA 22602.



