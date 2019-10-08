Connie Sue Settle, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Family and close friends will have a private visitation in honor of Connie.
Connie was born on March 5, 1948 to the late William and Alma Dillon in Peterstown, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Settle and her Grandson Jordan Canterbury.
Survivors include her children, Traci Guilbert, James Hodges, and Dianna Hodges; her grandchildren, Joseph Guilbert, Shane Canterbury and Josiah Hodges; and her best friend Linda Andrews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Connie's name to the Cancer Center at Winchester Medical Center and any local team.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 8, 2019