Cora Alice "Cookie" Slack, 77, of Edinburg, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Cora was born August 23, 1941 in Lillybrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Underwood and Eva Rae Poff Underwood.
She was a graduate of Stoco High School, Coal City, West Virginia.
Cora retired as an administration professional with Verizon and was a member of Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Underwood.
Cookie is survived by her loving husband, Randy Slack of Edinburg; a daughter, Sheri and husband Bill McMahon grandchildren, Wesley McMahon and Amanda Lombardi (Kahl), and great grandchildren, Jake and Ellie; a son, Jim and wife Bernadette Slack, and grandsons, Joshua and Caleb; also survived by a sister, Peggy Craig and husband Ronny of Poughkeepsie, NY; a brother, Bill Lee Underwood and wife Helen of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Mary Underwood of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. when the service will be held at Valley Baptist Church by Pastor Chad Estep. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 28, 2019