Courtney Weatherholtz, 98, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Forestville Cemetery. Pastor Katie Freund will officiate.
Courtney was born on September 21, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Melvin and Nellie Biller Zirkle. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
She loved the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Weatherholtz and 2 brothers, Billy and Blair Zirkle.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Weatherholtz and her extended family who she loved dearly and raised as her own.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church 315 Third Hill Lane Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
