Crystal Shawn Davis, 45 of Woodstock, VA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20th with her family and friends by her side. Crystal was loved by all who knew her. She loved music and dancing, she loved to bake and decorate cakes and was very proud of her creations. She also loved spending time with her grandbabies, family and friends. Her smile and laughter were contagious and she will be deeply missed by everyone. Crystal is survived by her children, Devon Davis of Woodstock, VA, Cirena Davis of Woodstock, VA and Chelsey Wine of Dayton, VA. Her grandchildren Isla Grace Hensley of Dayton, VA and Maxwell and Weston Davis of Woodstock, Va. She is also survived by her mother Brenda F. Davis of Dayton, VA, a brother, Rodney A. Davis and wife Tracey of Harrisonburg, VA and sister Anita D. Lee and husband Sam of Dayton, VA as well as many cherished Aunts, Uncles, nieces and close family. She was preceded in death by her father Alvin G. Lam of Elkton, Va. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. With Pastor Reggie Phillips officiating. Entombment will follow at 1:30 PM at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 26, 2019