Cynthia Dawson, 66, of Fort Valley passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life for her and her husband, Daniel Dawson will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The family will receive friends the night before from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cynthia was born on September 3, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Elliott and Lilli Hope Van Doren. She retired from Shenandoah Memorial Hospital as a Home Health Care Nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Dawson, a sister, Mary Catherine Fairfax and a grandson, Patrick Dawson.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Dawson; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers, Paul, and Carl Van Doren; a sister, Rose Carrillo, and 13 nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Alan Berriman, Timothy Crocker, Michael Crocker, Allan, Timothy, and Steven Ogle, Fielding Lewis, Steve Cool.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Fort Valley Fire Department 7088 Fort Valley Road Fort Valley, VA. 22652 or the Fort Valley Rescue Squad 7064 Fort Valley Road Fort Valley, Va. 22652.
