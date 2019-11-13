Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia (Armstrong) Henry. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Cynthia "Cindi" Armstrong Henry, 60, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.



At the request of Cindi, she was gifted to the anatomical research program so that she may continue to give and help others. A memorial service for Cindi is being planned for a later date.



Cindi was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1959 a daughter of Helen Frances Joplin Armstrong and the late Hubert Harold "Red" Armstrong. She was a member of Round Hill Church of the Brethren and was the co-owner of Strasburg Farm & Home for 27 years. Cindi was a member of the Oranda Homemakers, loved quilting, traveling, cruising with friends and planting flowers.



In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of 38 years, Monroe Wm. "Billy" Henry, Jr. of Strasburg; her children Keith Henry and wife Angela and Rachel Henry Guthridge and husband JR; her grandchildren, Seth Henry, Colten Henry, Claire Guthridge and Molly Guthridge; her siblings, Thomas Armstrong, Sharon "Shari" Whitacre & husband Steven and John Armstrong along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made in memory of Cindi to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Round Hill Church of the Brethren c/o Larry Baker, 639 Stickley Loop, Strasburg, VA 22657.



