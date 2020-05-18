Dail D. Ritenour
1934 - 2020
Dail D. Ritenour, Sr., of Woodstock, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock at the age of 86.

Doug was born January 10, 1934 in Seven Fountains, VA, son of the late Jacob and Ella Ritenour. He graduated from Strasburg High School. Upon graduation he worked at Abex Corporation in Winchester and retired from there after 30 years. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ramsey Construction Company of Fort Valley and then worked as a custodian and maintenance technician at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg before retiring again from the Shenandoah County Public Schools. Doug worked his family farm with wife Carole Freed Ritenour of Strasburg, Virginia who he married on May 29, 1965. Doug was a friend to everyone and was always there to help anyone in need. He never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke or a story. Anyone who met him would leave feeling like they had known him for years. He was a good man, husband, father, and friend.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carole F. Ritenour of Woodstock; son, Dail D. Ritenour, Jr. of Strasburg and daughter in law Carrie D. Ritenour of Strasburg.

Doug was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Clarence Ritenour, Jacob G. Ritenour, Lois Ritenour, Ralph Ritenour, Everette Ritenour, Wilson Ritenour, Audrey Hepner, and Robert Ritenour.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

We, the family, are requesting that we wait to hold a memorial service to celebrate Doug's life for family and friends, until such a time as there are no concerns for viruses or social distancing. The time, date, and location of the celebration will be posted on social media and in the newspaper. Until that time please stay safe and take care of yourselves.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
