Dale Jonathan "D.J." White Jr., 43, of Middletown, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for D.J. will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Richard McDowell officiating.
Burial will be conducted privately.
D.J. was born June 22, 1975 in Winchester, VA, the son of Dale and Judy Hamman White.
D.J. was a member of the first graduating class of Sherando High School in 1994.
He was previously employed as a surveyor and then as a warehouse employee with Family Dollar in Front Royal, VA. He was a member of the Reliance United Methodist Church in Reliance, VA.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandma, Mary Hamman; an aunt, Joyce Orndorff; his partner in crime, R. E. Hockman; his poppy, Elmer; and mema, Louise White.
DJ's final heroic feat was to be an organ donor. Before his obit was completed recipients had already received his kidneys.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beautiful sister, Dana White and companion Mike; his maternal granddad, Andrew "Andy" Hamman and wife Jean of Strasburg, VA; along with numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 7-9 p.m. Tuesday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Orndorff, Chris Dooley, Butch Flagle, Ben Larew, Tanner Daniels, and Paul Williams.
The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude of thanks to the EMT's and the Winchester Medical Center ER and ICU staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that expression of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Stover Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of D.J. White.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2019