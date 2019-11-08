Northern Virginia Daily

Dale Lane Racey (1966 - 2019)
Dale Lane Racey, 53, of Luray, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

He was born on July 19, 1966, in Woodstock and was a son of Paul Racey and Step Mother Dorothy of Edinburg and Mother Barbara Bly Racey of Woodstock.

Mr. Racey worked as a surveyor for Racey Engineering for 17 years.

On March 17, 2017, he married Christina Reamey Racey, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife, are a son, Josh Racey of Maurertown; a daughter, Lily Starke of Luray; a stepson, Leland Breeden of Luray; a stepdaughter, Kinley Breeden of Luray; three brothers, Patrick Racey of Luray, and Berlin "B.B." Neff and Richard "R.P." Neff, both of Woodstock; a stepsister, Cindy Burner of Woodstock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Luray Moose Lodge.

In Dale's memory please wear Bib overalls or an orange shirt to his memorial.
