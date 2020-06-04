

Damien Nathaniel Grubb, a resident of Rhode Island, died on May 23, 2020 at the age of 28.



Damien is survived by his father, David, brothers Dylan, Declan, sister, Dexlee, grandmothers Doris Woodward and Anne Grubb and many other close family and friends.



He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Lesley Woodward Grubb.



Damien was born in Front Royal, VA on June 19, 1991 to David and Lesley Woodward Grubb. He moved often and lived in many different states due to his father's profession. He graduated high school from Pilgrim High School in Warwick, RI. He was a valuable employee with Olive Garden. He was a gentle and loving person, always upbeat, fun and witty. His welcoming smile and personality made anyone he met feel comfortable. His passion for drawing was integral to the way he lived and it is rare to find him without one or more masterpieces in progress. At an early age, he became an avid fan of Pokemon.



His family is planning to take his remains on a road trip as soon as practical, making stops to ensure friends and families scattered around the country get to participate in numerous celebrations of Damien's life (details will follow). His final stop will be in the Sangre De Cristo Mountain Range of Colorado. His ashes will be scattered in the same location his grandfather's remains were dispersed in 2010.



Loved and missed by so many......

