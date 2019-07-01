Northern Virginia Daily

Daniel Arthur "Danny" Strosnider (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA
22657
(540)-465-5101
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery
263 Bethel Church Road
Edinburg, VA
Obituary
Daniel Arthur "Danny" Strosnider, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service for Mr. Strosnider will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery, 263 Bethel Church Road, Edinburg, VA 22824. Military honors will be conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.

Mr. Strosnider was born June 8, 1935 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late William L. and Eunice Strosnider.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Strosnider received his Bachelor's degree from Lynchburg College and his Master's from Mount St. Mary's University.

He retired from First Virginia Bank, after 31 years of service, where he served as the Vice President. He then became a real estate appraiser.

Mr. Strosnider was a member of the Strasburg Fire Department, where he served as a former Chief for 10 years. He was a member and former Captain for 10 years of the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and a member of the Strasburg Christian Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry Ann Poland Strosnider of Winchester, VA; and one son, Bradley James Jenkins and wife Emily C. Salyer of Roanoke, VA.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stover Funeral Home.

You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Strosnider.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 1, 2019
