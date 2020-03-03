Daniel Curtis Ryman, 72, of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service for Mr. Ryman will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the St. Stephens Cemetery with Pastor Tom Mozingo officiating.
Mr. Ryman was born in Shenandoah County, VA on August 21, 1947 a son of the late Joseph Milton and Verna May Elbon Ryman, Jr. Mr. Ryman was a retired building contractor and after retirement worked for Wal-Mart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Lillian "Judy" Ryman, a great-grandson Michael Ryan Ramey, a brother Robert Ryman and a sister Jean Bauserman.
Survivors include his six children, Deborah Kay Neff and husband Ralph of Strasburg, VA, Curtis Lee Ryman and wife April of Toms Brook, VA, Tammy Louise North and fiancé Tim Davis of Maurertown, VA, Vickey Lee Lake of Front Royal, VA, Julie Michelle Clowser and husband Len of Stephens City, VA, Kenneth Wayne Hudley of Strasburg, VA; two brothers, Joseph Ryman and Michael Ryman; two sisters Patricia "Patsy" Himelright and Susie Drummond along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Riverside Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 149, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Ryman.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 3, 2020