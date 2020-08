Or Copy this URL to Share



Daniel G. Smith, Jr., 72, of Front Royal, passed away August 11, 2020, at his home.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.



Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.

