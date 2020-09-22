

On September 20, 2020, at 12:20 p.m., Daniel Jackson Clegg "Jack" passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior. He was surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by his wife, Hope, of 41 years. He is also survived by his parents, Danny and Betty; his brother, Jeff; his 3 children, Summer, April, and Joseph; his 9 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Jack was born on May 5, 1961, at Warren Memorial Hospital to Daniel and Betty Clegg.



He graduated from Warren County High School in 1979. After graduation, he pursued his career as a manager at a chemical plant.



Jack was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching "The Boys" play football. Jack was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2007. Following his diagnosis, he participated in a clinical trial that aided in FDA approval of new and more effective chemotherapy treatments.



Jack was known for and will be remembered for his hard work, his fighting spirit, his servant's heart, and his love for family. He was truly a "jack of all trades." He was a man of many talents and was quick to donate his time and talents to anyone needing help. He impacted many lives by sharing his knowledge with others while working on projects and sharing his unwavering faith along the way. He approached every project, no matter how difficult, with determination including his 13 year battle with cancer. Jack set an example of faith, courage, and strength and has truly left a legacy for those that know and love him.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Legacy Cristian Academy on Saturday, September 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to Legacy Christian Academy, in Stephens City, Virginia.

