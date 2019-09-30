Daniel Lee (Danny) Van Gorder, 61, of Strasburg, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock. Pastor Nathan Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Danny was born April 20, 1958 in Richmond, son of Doris Ann Sumrell Van Gorder of North Springfield and the late Eugene (Stanley) George Van Gorder. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Northern Virginia. He worked route sales for many companies and for 10 years as a delivery man for Fox's Pizza in Strasburg. He was a former member of the Northern Virginia Patriots Fife and Drum Corps.
Surviving, along with his mother, are his wife, Nancy Benson Van Gorder; two sons, Josh P. Ray and wife Beth of Woodstock, and Tim D. Van Gorder and companion Carrie Chapman of Strasburg; daughter, Danielle M. Van Gorder and companion Lynn Halton of Strasburg; twin brother, Dennis Van Gorder and wife Melody of Norfolk; sister, Sherry Van Gorder Murray and husband Patrick of Fairfax; seven grandchildren, Taylor and Brooke Ray, Logan and Miley Atchison, Bradley and Skylar Van Gorder, and Zepplynn Halton.
Pallbearers will be Josh Ray, Tim Van Gorder, Lynn Halton, Dennis Van Gorder, Lee Fowlkes and Patrick Murray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Atchison and Bradley Van Gorder
The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, RE: Danny Van Gorder Burial Fund.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 30, 2019