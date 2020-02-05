Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lewis Dawson. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Daniel Lewis Dawson, 68, of Fort Valley passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.



Daniel was born April 8, 1951 in Washington DC. He was the son of the late Lewis and Ruby Mimms Dawson. Daniel was a 1969 graduate from Wakefield High School. He retired as an auto mechanic from Rice Tire. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Natolli.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Cynthia Van Doren Dawson; a son, Jonathan Dawson; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Alan Berriman, Timothy Crocker, Michael Crocker, Andrew Ogle, Timothy Ogle, Steven Ogle, Fielding Lewis, Dee Dee Dinges and Steve Cool.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Fort Valley Fire Department 7088 Fort Valley Road Fort Valley, VA. 22652 or the Fort Valley Rescue Squad 7064 Fort Valley Road Fort Valley, Va. 22652.



The Family would like to thank White Chapel and the Fort Valley Fire Department for the kindness and a thank you to Sandra Burner-Cave for coordinating services and reception.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



