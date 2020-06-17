Daniel Mark Dellinger
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Mark Dellinger, 19, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Edinburg. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Reverend Eric VanLeeuwen will officiate.

Daniel was born May 23, 2001 in Shenandoah County. He was a 2019 graduate of Central High School and had almost completed his Journeyman as an electrician. He was employed with Beckstrom Electric in Purcellville and with Shillingburg's Repair Shop in Woodstock. He was a member of the Edinburg Christian Church and preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Diane McClelland Dellinger and grandparents Daniel "Mac" and Mary McClelland.

He is survived by his father, Bradley Mark Dellinger and significant other, Carolyn Wine of Edinburg; brother, Samuel Mark Dellinger and significant other, April Reedy of Edinburg; sister, Tabatha Renee Dellinger and significant other, Doug Huffman of Edinburg; grandparents, Mark Everette and Ellen Kay Dellinger of Edinburg and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece, Paige Julia Dellinger.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Triplett Tech Electricity, 6375 S. Main Street, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.

Daniel loved to jeep, hunt, fish, spend time with his dog, Daisy Duke, and shoot pool with his friends. He was a humble person with a heart of gold. His contagious smile and his country redneck way of life will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved