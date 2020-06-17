Daniel Mark Dellinger, 19, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Edinburg. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Reverend Eric VanLeeuwen will officiate.
Daniel was born May 23, 2001 in Shenandoah County. He was a 2019 graduate of Central High School and had almost completed his Journeyman as an electrician. He was employed with Beckstrom Electric in Purcellville and with Shillingburg's Repair Shop in Woodstock. He was a member of the Edinburg Christian Church and preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Diane McClelland Dellinger and grandparents Daniel "Mac" and Mary McClelland.
He is survived by his father, Bradley Mark Dellinger and significant other, Carolyn Wine of Edinburg; brother, Samuel Mark Dellinger and significant other, April Reedy of Edinburg; sister, Tabatha Renee Dellinger and significant other, Doug Huffman of Edinburg; grandparents, Mark Everette and Ellen Kay Dellinger of Edinburg and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece, Paige Julia Dellinger.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Triplett Tech Electricity, 6375 S. Main Street, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Daniel loved to jeep, hunt, fish, spend time with his dog, Daisy Duke, and shoot pool with his friends. He was a humble person with a heart of gold. His contagious smile and his country redneck way of life will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 17, 2020.