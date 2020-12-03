Daniel Rupert Nichols, 79, of Martinsburg went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center.
Born December 30, 1940 in Charles Town, he was the son of the late Rupert Nelson Nichols and Emma Beatrice Cubbage.
Danny attended Charles Town High School and went on to get his carpentry license. He was a meticulous home builder and an exceptional woodworker. He was one of three contractors who did work on the Adam Stephens Home. He loved working with his hands and could build anything.
He worked at General Motors for 25 years and retired in 1996. In 1995, he opened Linda and Danny's Kitchen with his deceased wife, Linda Nichols. The restaurant was his pride and joy making wonderful homemade pies, the Big Dan Burger and of course loved to visit with his customers. He retired from the restaurant in 2006. Danny was a lifetime member of The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 120, enjoyed dancing and was always on the go. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, and especially great grandchildren as well as friends and family.
He is survived by three loving daughters, Sharon Fouch (Andy), Susan Munson (Phillip), and Shelley Nichols-Franklin (Carl); two stepchildren, Gary Putman Jr., (Debby) and Sophia Putman; ten grandchildren, Keisha Fritz (Dan), Kristy Fouch (Jeff), Kyle Fouch (Christina), Kelly Fouch, Taylor Munson (Damien), Garrett Munson, Jordyn Munson (Marquise), Sabryn Franklin, Corbin Franklin, and Linan Franklin; four step grandchildren, Gary Putman III, Steven Putman, Joseph Swain, and Alex Swain; five great grandchildren, Andrew Fouch, Ana Fouch, Ava Fouch, Elias Porter, and Davin Legrand; two step great grandchildren, Joseph Swain, III, and Logan Swain; two foster grandchildren, Sierra Oberholzer, and Brianna Oberholzer; one brother, Kenneth E. Nichols (Debbie); two sisters, Ruby Jean Ott, and Eleanor M. Welsh (Donnie); and numerous sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Lou Nichols, who passed on September 11, 2019. As well as three sisters, Katherine I. Whittington, Esther V. Nichols, and Dorothy B. Nichols; three brothers, Howard L. Nichols, Terrence R. Nichols, and Douglas W. Nichols.
Interment will be private due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
