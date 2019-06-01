Daniel T. McEathron, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Riverton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Vince McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will be private.
Danny was born May 13, 1961 in St. Ignace, Michigan, son of Gene and Vivian L. McEathron of Front Royal.
He retired as Sheriff of Warren County dedicating 37 years of service, the last 16 of those years serving as your sheriff. He was a member of law enforcement and numerous civic organizations. Danny will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his Warren County Sheriff's office family.
Surviving with his parents, are his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Donna McEathron; son, Elijah Daniel McEathron and wife Kristina of Virginia Beach; daughter, Alayna Rae McEathron and fiance Eric Stewart of Front Royal; one brother, David G. McEathron and wife Jackie of Texas; three sisters, Debra L. Hite and husband Bruce of Front Royal, Dori Ann McEathron of Kilmarnock, and Deana Marie Goss and husband Dave of Front Royal; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Warren County Sheriff's Department.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Monday, June 3 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Sheriff's Youth Camp or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
