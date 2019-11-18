Northern Virginia Daily

Daniel Tristan Warner (1996 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God comfort all of you in the next few days and for..."
    - Wayne and Dorie Helsley
  • "Daniel this is your Aunt Krista. I love you so much. You..."
    - Krista Dodson
  • "So sorry for your lost of Daniel your in our prayers and ..."
    - Denny and Sheri (Burner) Elena and Johnny chris Vann
  • "I am so very sorry. I can't make it to the funeral, but..."
    - Cyndi Young-Preston
  • "Thoughts and prayers to all, Going to miss ya Daniel, fly..."
    - Scott Myers
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Antioch Church of the Brethren
23502 Senedo Rd
Woodstock, VA
Obituary
Daniel Tristan Warner, 23, departed on Monday, November 11, 2019. He grew up and lived in Woodstock, VA. He was a graduate of Central High School. He started with Wal-mart as a night stocker and has worked with determination to his most recent promotion as Support Manager in Woodstock Wal-Mart.

Daniel is survived by parents Donald and Jessie Warner of Edinburg and Tracy and Lisa Shoemaker of Woodstock. Siblings- Donny III, April, Jordan, Quinton, Tamyra, Hope, Jeremiah, Patience, Jonas, Brian and Maxwell. Grandmothers, Rachel Warner of Woodstock and Ruth Ryan of Woodstock.

Daniel was the most genuine, trustworthy, determined, polite, caring and loving example and  Daniel will be missed deeply by all.

A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at  Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Rd, Woodstock at 6 p.m. Please come and share this time of love with his family and friends. All are welcome.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 18, 2019
