

Daniel Tristan Warner, 23, departed on Monday, November 11, 2019. He grew up and lived in Woodstock, VA. He was a graduate of Central High School. He started with Wal-mart as a night stocker and has worked with determination to his most recent promotion as Support Manager in Woodstock Wal-Mart.



Daniel is survived by parents Donald and Jessie Warner of Edinburg and Tracy and Lisa Shoemaker of Woodstock. Siblings- Donny III, April, Jordan, Quinton, Tamyra, Hope, Jeremiah, Patience, Jonas, Brian and Maxwell. Grandmothers, Rachel Warner of Woodstock and Ruth Ryan of Woodstock.



Daniel was the most genuine, trustworthy, determined, polite, caring and loving example and Daniel will be missed deeply by all.



A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Rd, Woodstock at 6 p.m. Please come and share this time of love with his family and friends. All are welcome.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.