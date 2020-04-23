Dannie Lee Scott, 88, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence.
Services and burial for Mr. Scott will be conducted privately.
Mr. Scott was born on September 5, 1931 a son of the late William Guy and Violet Lavinia Lake Scott.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church and love to fish and golf.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Nancye Ellen Kline Scott, two siblings, William "Bud" Scott and Julia Gochenour along with a step daughter Carol Gesford.
Survivors include his wife Nancy Carol Keeler-Scott of Strasburg, VA; his children Brenda K. Rosenberger (Danny) of Toms Brook, VA, Dannie William Scott (Carla) of Strasburg, VA, Jeffrey L. Scott (Susan) of Strasburg, VA; a step son Brian Keeler of Martinsburg, WV; his grandchildren Jason Wymer, Danielle Lutman, Ellen Scott, Colt Scott, Amanda Scholtz, Zachery Scott, and Grant Scott; step grandchildren Brandon Carter, Aaron Carter, Christopher Keeler and Lauren Keeler: eight great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Scott.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 23, 2020