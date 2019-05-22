Daren Wayne Litten, 54, of Woodstock, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born February 27, 1965 in Harrisonburg, son of Judy Kay Thompson Litten of Woodstock and the late Phillip Wayne Litten.
He served in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two daughters, Emily Litten of Woodstock and Carly Litten of Mt. Jackson; and a brother, Jeff Litten of Woodstock.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Cremation arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2019