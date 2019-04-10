Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Ann (Heier) Fenton. View Sign



Darlene Ann Fenton (nee Heier), born March 8, 1932 in Medford, WI, died April 6, 2019 at home in Waunakee, WI.



She loved being a mom, quilting, crocheting, and was a great cook. Darlene was an avid gardener raising healthy vegetables and beautiful flowers over the years.



She and Howard enjoyed 17 years of retirement living with exploring the Shenandoah Valley from their home in Woodstock, VA. Her Catholic faith was a strength and inspiration to her.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Howard Ernest Fenton.



She is survived by her son, Howard Fenton Jr. (Sally Bowers); daughter, Pat Fenton and son Bill Fenton (Karyn); and brother, Bill Heier (Mildred).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. Heier and Isabelle J. Heier (nee White); her brothers, Douglas, Eugene, and Gordon; and her sister Rachel.



She rests in peace with her loved ones and her God.



