Darlene Fay Boyd, 70, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
She was a unit secretary at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, and a sister, Sharon.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Boyd; three sisters, Janice, Patty, and Vanessa; a nephew, Kevin.
Services will be private.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.