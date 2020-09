Darlene Fay Boyd, 70, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.She was a unit secretary at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, and a sister, Sharon.She is survived by a son, Stephen Boyd; three sisters, Janice, Patty, and Vanessa; a nephew, Kevin.Services will be private.Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.