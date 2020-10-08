1/
Darlene Jewel Campbell
1946 - 2020
Darlene Jewel Campbell, age 73, of Frederick County, VA, formerly of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 6, 2020. 

Darlene was born on December 2, 1946 in Rappahannock County, the daughter of Frank and Nancy Pullen.

She is the former owner of Shear Designers, where she worked for over 35 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Melissa Hart (Mike), Carolyn Williams, and Kimberly Gardner (William); 9 grandchildren, Cody Sibert (Samantha), Cristy Clark (Tony), Chad Williams, Alicia Fields (Jesse), Nichole Edwards (John), Joshua Gardner, Jeremiah Gardner (Alexa), Brittany Chiveral (Tony), and William Gardner, Jr.; 13 great children; six sisters, Barbara Strickland (Larry), Laura Maxwell (Frank), Holly Nunn, Robin Mincey, Tammy Pullen, Bea Morgan, and Sandy Livermore (Tommy), and two brothers, John Kerns and William Cameron.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta, and numerous other loved ones.

A funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday in Willis Chapel Cemetery 1804 Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntley, VA officiated by Pastor David Palmer. Casket Bearers will be John Edwards II, Tony Chiveral, Mike Hart, Wayne Mincey, William Gardner, Cody Sibert, and John Edwards. 

A procession to the cemetery will leave Phelps Funeral Chapel in Winchester at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

www.phelpsfunerals.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 8, 2020.
