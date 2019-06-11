Darlene Marie Cullers Wright, 73, of Strasburg, VA, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Strasburg, VA surrounded by her family.
A memorial service for Darlene will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lebanon Lutheran Church with the Rev. Chris Porter officiating.
Darlene was born May 13, 1946 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late Robert Israel and Catherine Marie Gochenour Cullers.
She was a member of Lebanon Lutheran Church and worked for Safeway.
She had a love for all animals as she raised her dogs and enjoyed delivering puppies.
Mrs. Wright retired from the Shenandoah Valley Press.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Franklin Wright; and a brother, Charles Robert Cullers.
Survivors include her children, Sherry See and husband David of Mt. Jackson, VA, Robbie Parks and wife Lisa of Strasburg, VA, Cynthia Harmon and husband John of Martinsburg, WV, Pamela Gimple and husband Tom of Strasburg, VA, and Frank Wright and fiancee Karen Swan of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren, Jacqueline Highland, Jordan Highland, Jessica Highland, Anthony Gimple, Brittany Wright, and Madison Wright; her great-grandchildren, Sonny Mendosa, Logan Gimple, Isabella McClannahan, Addilynn Highland, and Skylar Mudd; her sister, Carolyn Hitt; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church, 10120 Middle Road, Strasburg, VA 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 11, 2019